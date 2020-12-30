A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has thanked the local community for the support they have given to help with patient care this year.
The team at Saint Catherine’s Hospice have given their thanks to supporters from across North Yorkshire, who have continued to help them with donations through this very difficult year.
Mike Wilkerson, chief executive at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Words cannot express enough our thanks to you all.
“We have seen our supporters taking on all manner of creative fundraising ideas to support patient care at Saint Catherine’s.
“On behalf of everyone here, I would like to thank you for supporting Saint Catherine’s and showing that even in the most difficult times, amazing things can still happen.”
Earlier this year, hundreds of people from different communities took part in the ‘Sunrise Walk’ to support the hospice. The event raised a staggering £20,000 for Saint Catherine’s patient care.