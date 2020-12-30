TESCO has revealed that a woman who died in its Selby Superstore on Christmas Eve was a staff member, who had worked there for more than 30 years.
Store manager Chris Beamish said colleagues were 'deeply saddened' by the tragic death of Deborah Adamson, who was a 'much-valued colleague for over 30 years.'
He said: "We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and she will be missed by everyone that worked with her.”
Mrs Adamson collapsed on a back stairwell at the store, with colleagues administering first aid before paramedics arrived.
As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at about 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, when police were called by the ambulance service to the sudden death of a woman in her 50s at the store after she was found collapsed and unresponsive.
The force said officers believed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death,and a post mortem was due to take place to help determine its cause.