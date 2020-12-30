I’D LIKE to pay tribute to the many people in our region who lead, work or volunteer in charities responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
From the vantage of supporting many of them in York and North Yorkshire with cash grants from Two Ridings Community Foundation, I know how hard they have worked to support people since the first lockdown in March 2020 - keeping people fed, well, safe and connected.
Many charities transformed their services overnight to keep helping people, many of whom were vulnerable before this pandemic and have kept going throughout.
2021 is still going to be tough for many people and charities will be there for them. All of the workers, volunteers and trustees are unsung heroes, as are the generous folk of Yorkshire who donated to support them at this most difficult time.
Jan Garrill, Chief Executive, Two Ridings Community Foundation, Pavilion 2000, Amy Johnson Way, York