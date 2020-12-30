WE HERE in York have been in a relatively safe position with regards to Covid-19. Unfortunately over the Christmas period we’ve had idiots from other areas swarming into the city and consequently the number of cases has risen dramatically. So much that we may be placed into Tier 4. A big jump from Tier 2.
Just because selfish idiots have come from Tier 3 or 4 who feel that they need to pour alcohol down their throats. Well bravo and very well done. You have succeeded in infecting many more people. You’ve maybe even succeeded in ending their lives.
A vaccine is now available to fight this terrible virus but it’s not instantaneous. There’s no magic wand. Unfortunately there is no known vaccine for stupid. This comes in three levels. Basic, Moderate, Very and Exceptionally. The only cure for this is brain power but it seems to put the brain cells into a comatose state. They need to be fired up again and put to some logical use.
So come on you lot. You know who you are. Ditch the scatterbrained schemes and think logically and we just may then defeat this virus.
PS. Heard in a supermarket queue: “I blame this pandemic on Brexit. If it wasn’t for that, we’d all be okay.” I don’t think so, do you. No.
Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York
