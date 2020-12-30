A YORK health chief says the huge increase in coronavirus cases in the city is 'disappointing' but it's not unique to York and has happened elsewhere.

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at City of York Council, was speaking after latest figures showed York's weekly rolling rate of Covid infections has quadrupled since earlier this month and is now worse than in Scarborough, Bradford and Leeds.

She said residents had sacrificed so much this year to keep friends, families and communities safe and she was grateful to everyone for their efforts, but the virus was 'persistent, unforgiving and continues to have a huge impact on our lives.'

She said: "It is disappointing that York has seen such a rapid increase in the rate of Covid-19 infection over recent weeks. This is not unique to York and is a pattern seen in other parts of the country as well.

“As we have seen throughout this pandemic, once cases start to increase the virus can spread very quickly, especially when the weather is colder a time when respiratory viruses spread much faster.

She said the recent increases meant further restrictions were likely to be considered when the government review of tiers takes place today.

She added:“By working together we can save lives, please:

• Meet others outside

• Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds or more with soap and water

• Wear a face covering when in busy public spaces

• Give people space – 2m is best

• Self-isolate when asked to by test and trace or if you have symptoms

• Get a symptom-free test if you are eligible (book online."