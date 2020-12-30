SAINT Catherine’s hospice has been awarded a grant for £1,770 from The Province of Yorkshire North & East Ridings Freemasons.
This comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), and will be used for to help care for patients and their loved ones.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager for Saint Catherine’s, said: “We were delighted to receive this kind and generous grant, which will be put to very good use in providing patient care.”
This is just one of 203 grants to hospices around the country from Freemasons. In total £750,000 will be donated to hospices all over England and Wales this year.
A spokesman from The Province of Yorkshire North & East Ridings Freemasons said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Saint Catherine’s.
“They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times.”
MCF is partnering with Hospice UK to widening access and address barriers to local hospice services for to ensure they are accessible to everyone.