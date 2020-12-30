A YORK woman is hoping to sell a huge tree which she has grown in her garden to raise vital funds for charity.
Jennie Cook, from Bishopthorpe in the city, never dreamed her four-foot conifer would grow to the towering giant it is today.
The keen gardener planted the tree 10 years ago and is now offering this much-loved tree to the people of York in a bid to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Jennie Cook said: “I wanted to do something positive with the tree, so I decided to use any funds raised to support Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity close to my heart.
“I’ve always supported Macmillan because of the work they offer in York.”
Like many charities, Macmillan has faced a dramatic drop in income because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity has launched a Yorkshire Appeal, as the charity anticipates a loss of 35-50 per cent of their fundraising revenue this year.
Every donation received will stay in in the region, whether that is funding their Macmillan nurses, information centres or providing financial support.
Further information can be found on the charity’s website at: www.macmillan.org.uk/yorkshireappeal