Covid jabs offer promise of a better 2021 As we near the end of what has been a tumultuous year, on behalf of everyone at Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People, I want to thank your readers for their support.

When the country went into lockdown in March as the pandemic hit, like charities up and down the country our fundraising virtually came to standstill overnight.

Events had to be cancelled and our shops had to close.As a charity which relies on fundraising for nearly 90 per cent of our running costs we were facing a huge challenge.

We launched an urgent appeal, and we were blown away by the response. That has set the tone for the rest of the year, as people have continued to support us.

While our income has been affected by Covid-19, crucially we have been able to continue our care to babies, children and young people across North, West and East Yorkshire. It has of course been very different. We had to take the hard decision to cancel all planned respite for the initial three months of the first lockdown, but we remained open for emergencies, end of life care and care after death.

We found new ways to support our families while they were shielding their seriously ill children. And as always, we remained open 24/7 to families when they needed our help and advice. With vaccines beginning to be rolled out, we end the year hopeful that 2021 will see a return to normal.

Clair Holdsworth, Martin House, Boston Spa