A UK tour, which features a show at a North Yorkshire venue, has now been postponed until 2022.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, considered to be the “most famous bagpipe band in the world,” were due to set off on a tour of the UK in spring this year.
However, due to complications with Covid-19, the tour has been put back a year.
The tour features one performance in Harrogate, which is now scheduled for Friday May 13 2022 at the Royal Hall in the town.
The ‘Chillis’ have collected together an impressive group of musicians, dancers and singers from Scotland and further afield.
Many of the band members hold World Championship titles and are all “seriously good,” players with impressive credentials and qualifications.
The band’s achievements have reached “incredible heights,” with their fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock and pop anthems, which they proudly call ‘Bagrock’.
