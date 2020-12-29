A LARGE group of men, women and teenage boys and girls have been involved in a violent incident in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident at about 7.45pm last night in Falsgrave Crescent and Ratcliffe Street, Clifton.
Some of those involved were filming the incident, said a police spokesperson.
"Two people have been arrested and have been released on bail while further inquiries are carried out," they said. "However, officers have not ruled out making further arrests.
"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police, to contact them.
"They are also appealing to anyone who filmed the incident, or has private CCTV or motion activated doorbell video to contact them.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Samantha Abel, email Samantha.abel@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200246471.
