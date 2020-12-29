WITH the Government set to review the current tiers tomorrow what can York expect if it goes in to Tier 3?
As things stand, York and North Yorkshire are both in Tier 2, but case rates are rising dramatically especially in the city where the weekly rate of recorded cases of Covid-19 is now more than four times the amount it was at the start of December.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the York's weekly case rate is now 240.2 people per 100,000. Earlier this month, York recorded a rate as low as 59, which was on the borderline of allowing the city to move into more relaxed Tier 1 restrictions.
York's weekly rate is also now worse than Scarborough's, which stands at 238.1 people per 100,000. The coastal town hit the headlines earlier in the month for having one of the highest rates in the country.
So what changes do we need to look out for if York or North Yorkshire, or both go in to the higher tier?
The main restrictions in Tier 3 are:
- No household mixing allowed indoors or outdoors, except in parks and public gardens
- All hospitality is closed, except for takeaways and deliveries
- All accommodation and entertainment venues are closed
North Yorkshire's rate has also increased by just under four to 178.5 people per 100,000. There have been a further 258 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
Across the UK, a further 53,135 cases have been recorded, the largest number of cases recorded in one day since the pandemic began.
