FORECASTERS have warned of possible further travel disruption as more snow heads for York and North Yorkshire on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow between 6pm tomorrow and 2pm on Thursday in parts of North Yorkshire, saying it could lead to longer journey times by road, bus and train.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup also says that lower areas such as York could see some light snow on Thursday morning before it turns to sleet and rain later.

Tomorrow is likely to be cold but dry.

Motorists faced tough driving conditions on several main roads through the region this morning as snow showers fell.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that due to rapidly worsening weather conditions, the A169 from Pickering to Whitby was closed at one stage to all vehicles, adding:"Please avoid the area and only travel if absolutely necessary!"

Officers also tweeted that the road and weather conditions on the A19 between Crathorne and Northallerton were treacherous due to snow.

"We have already attended multiple collisions and incidents. Please take extra care and drive to the conditions," they said.

Another particularly treacherous route was the A61 between Ripon and Harrogate, while Humberside Police tweeted that the A166 at Garrowby Hill, near Stamford Bridge, had 'thick ice covered in snow, causing a hazard to road users.'

The A64 at Bramham also had very slow traffic due to snow on the road between the A1(M) at junction 44 for York and Tadcaster and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout, affecting traffic heading between the A1(M) and York. Main Street in Driffield was also partially blocked.

The snow did, however, lead to spectacularly beautiful scenes on the hills, such as the Yorkshire Wolds, as in this picture by Yorkshire Wolds Weather.

The snow came as York and North Yorkshire were still subject to a series of flood warnings today following the heavy rain caused by Storm Bella.

In York, the warnings related to the River Ouse at St George's Field and Queen's Staith and for riverside properties, although river levels have been falling in the city.