THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 366.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 73 more deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 365 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 49,225.
Patients were aged between 26 and 101 years old. All except 12, aged 43 to 92 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from Decemeber 12 - 28.
Their families have been informed.
