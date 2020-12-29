MANY secondary school pupils in York are due to have a staggered return to the classroom in January.

But pressure is growing on the Government to abandon plans to reopen secondary schools next month amid concerns it could cause further spikes in coronavirus cases.

Two teaching unions have warned that allowing students to return will put them at risk of catching the new variants of Covid-19.

Members of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have also reportedly told ministers schools reopening could cause infections to spiral – even if another national lockdown was introduced, according to the Telegraph.

Earlier this month, the Government said exam-year students would go back to school as normal after the Christmas holidays, but the majority of secondary school pupils would start the term online to allow headteachers to roll out mass testing of children and staff.

Primary schools are due to return as normal.

A letter from Huntington School headteacher John Tomsett to parents and carers on December 18 said: "The Department for Education has announced updated plans for secondary schools, involving a staggered start to the spring term in January 2021.

"All state secondary schools in York have agreed to abide by the guidance issued on December 17 by the DFE and take January 4, 2021 as an additional staff training day for preparation for mass testing.

"As a result, no work will be set online remotely on Monday, January 4 and students will begin learning on January 5."

The letter said students in Years 11 and 13 will attend school and follow normal timetables from January 5, while vulnerable children, along with children of key workers are also able to attend school from that day.

It said pupils in other year groups (Years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12) will be provided with remote education from January 5 and will not return to school until January 11.

Today, we asked readers on our website what they thought the Government should do.

Out of 952 votes, 89 per cent of people who responded voted for sticking with the current plan, while 11 per cent voted for keeping schools closed with online learning.