YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell says she would support York moving into a higher tier tomorrow to try to get the city's soaring Covid infection rates down.

She has also asked a Government minister whether visits to York by people from Tier 3 areas has been a factor in the recent massive increase in the number of cases.

"I asked the Health Secretary whether the attraction of York being in a lower Tier compared to surrounding areas meant that we became a target for people from higher infected areas to come to York, and whether this seeded the latest infection spike," she said.

"Public health contact tracing data is the best source of understanding the latest trend, however we know that household to household contact is still one of the main reasons Covid19 is spreading, not least with this new strain.

"It is essential that everything is done to keep people safe and stop the NHS being overwhelmed, so I would support York moving into a higher Tier to get the infection rates down. We have managed to do this before, and must do everything possible to do this again. We all have a part to play.

“This is particularly tough on businesses, therefore we need the Chancellor to provide more financial security to businesses at this time."

She said she suspected York would move into Tier 3 in tomorrow's Government review, although this was really for the public health experts to determine.