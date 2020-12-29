A MAN has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after an incident at a property in Selby this morning (Tuesday).

North Yorkshire Police received a report of an altercation in a flat in Finkle Street, Selby, at about 8.45am today.

A spokesperson for the force said: "When officers arrived they established that a man had sustained significant and life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly died.

"A woman present had also sustained injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

A man in his 30s has been arrested, the force confirmed. It said he remains in custody at this time, where he is being detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Picture: Gemma Harrand

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200246695. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The spokesperson added: "The local community will be understandably concerned to hear about this serious incident. Officers and PCSOs from Selby’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area to provide reassurance to residents."

Two air ambulances were seen in the town this morning, and several ambulance units accompanied police officers at the scene.

This morning, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Tony Walker tweeted this picture of two air ambulances in Selby

