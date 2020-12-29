TWO people have been injured, one seriously, in an incident in Selby town centre this morning (Tuesday).
North Yorkshire Police said "officers are at the scene of a serious incident in Selby."
The force said officers attended a property in Finkle Street just before 9am today, where they found a man who had suffered serious injuries.
A woman was also found injured, the force added.
It confirmed that a man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while forensic enquiries continue at the scene.
This morning, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Tony Walker tweeted this picture of two air ambulances in Selby:
Not all heroes need a cape to fly. Heli-meds are in attendance in #Selby town centre. @YorkshireAirAmb @theyorkmix @Selby_Times #NHSheroes pic.twitter.com/xsFcHTxZQE— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) December 29, 2020
