EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council says it is is aware of reports of people climbing on the bodies of whales which died after becoming stranded on a beach.
A pod of sperm whales were spotted on a beach between Tunstall and Withernsea, in East Yorkshire, on Christmas Eve.
Despite efforts to save them, the huge creatures tragically died.
This morning East Riding of Yorkshire Council tweeted: "Following scientific testing on several deceased whales on the coast, between Tunstall and Withernsea, the council is working with partners and sourcing a specialist contractor to remove the whale nearest to Withernsea’s South Promenade.
"This work will happen in the coming days and will see a section of the promenade cordoned off. For public safety, we urge people to stay away from the animals and to avoid the area.
"The council is aware of reports of people getting close to the animals, touching them and even climbing on them. What happened is a tragedy and we ask people to be respectful while work is undertaken to move them off the beach or for nature to take its course."
