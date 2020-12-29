GENEROUS shoppers around the UK, including in York, have been thanked for their meal donations at Tesco stores, which have now reached more than 1.3 million.
Customers in York have managed to donate over 2,700 meals to help those in need.
During the annual Tesco Food Collection at the end of November, shoppers donated enough packets, tins and boxes to provide 800,000 meals to help the Trussell Trust and FareShare in their vital work.
An additional food collection held in the summer means that shoppers have donated more than 1.3million meals this year. Tesco tops up all customer donations to the collection by 20 per cent.
Tesco’s Head of Community, Claire De Silva, thanked all those who had supported the annual collection.
Claire said: “We are immensely proud of the vital support our customers and colleagues have been able to give to the two charities in these very challenging times.”