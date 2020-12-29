A SANTA fun run, which was organised to raise vital funds for three charities, managed to raise over £2,000 earlier this month.
Over the weekend of December 14 and 15, over 120 people dressed up as Santa in Christmas finery to run, jog walk or wheel for however far they felt able, all with the same goal of raising money for charity.
This year, The Wilberforce Trust, York Rotary and The British Heart Foundation (BHF) came together to receive donations from the fun run.
Jane Carter is head of development at the Wilberforce Trust, which caters for people of all ages who have sight or hearing loss.
Jane said: “So many of our fundraising events have been cancelled this year, so this virtual fun run has come at a vital time for us.”
The best dressed Santa, child and dog all received prizes, which were kindly donated by a number of different local companies.