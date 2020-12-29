CHEEKY penguins, an angry hippo, a brain damaged fox and an owl with a sense of humour all feature in ​a new podcast featuring wildlife artist Robert Fuller.

The Wildlife Artist is episode eight of ​Voices from Herriot Country by York’s Helen Leavey and Simon Collins.

Robert, of Thixendale, in The Wolds, tells about his dyslexia and how, other than art, he merely tolerated school, much preferring to roam around the countryside.

He tells how he’s been to every continent, photographing animals he can’t see in his own backyard, such as rhinos, bears and elephants.

Remembering penguins he met on a trip to the island of South Georgia, he says: “They want to interact with you, for birds that’s quite rare. You lay on the ground to take pictures and they pecked your boots, there was a penguin flapping its wings and going round in circles, cawing, whistling. It was like, look at me!”

He says he’s worried about wildlife, both overseas and closer to home.“Our countryside is not a natural place anymore, by a long way. We had no barn owls in this area when I moved here in the 1990s. I’ve put up 150 barn owl boxes, fed them extra in hard times.”

He says he hopes he’s helping to raise the profile of nature and its glories through his work and reveals he’s been talking to the Department for International Trade about how to access China, where he hopes to sell his paintings and possibly alter attitudes towards animal welfare.

Helen said:“We’re hoping 2021 will not only be a happier and healthier year for everyone but also a year when more people, in the UK and overseas, will enjoy the natural world more and do their utmost to protect it.”

The podcast is available ​ on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify, and by going to https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/voices-from-herriot-country/id1506064954