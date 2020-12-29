THE next review of tier system across the country is due to take place tomorrow (Wednesday).
York is currently in Tier 2, but local MP Rachael Maskell warned on Sunday that the city could be heading for Tier 3 - or even Tier 4 - as coronavirus infection rates in the city continued to rise.
City of York Council tweeted yesterday that the rolling seven-day infection rate in the City of York Council area in the week up to December 22 was 196.1 per 100,000 - around three times what it was about two weeks ago.
The city's infection rate back then was in the 60s per 100,000, prompting calls from both of the city's MPs for the authority to move into the more relaxed restrictions of Tier 1.
Today, we asked readers on our website which tier they think York should be in after tomorrow's review.
Out of 4,985 votes, 54 per cent of people who responded voted for Tier 2, 20 per cent for Tier 3 and 26 per cent for Tier 4.
