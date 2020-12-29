SEVEN flood warnings remain in place across York and North Yorkshire this morning.
In York on the river Ouse warnings are still in placefor the the River Ouse at St George's Field and Queen's Staith and for riverside properties in Clementhorpe. River levels are now falling in the city. The level at York Viking in the city centre was 3.5m at 7am today (Tuesday).
The Environment Agency has also issued a flood warning for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock and flood alerts for the upper River Ouse at Haxby and the ridal River Ouse between Naburn Lock and Selby. There is also a flood alert for the lower River Derwent and on the Wharfe.
St George's Field car park and Rowntree Park will be closed in York today.
