SNOW has caused multiple accidents and led to the closure of the main route over the North York Moors.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that due to rapidly worsening weather conditions, the A169 from Pickering to Whitby was closed to all vehicles, adding:"Please avoid the area and only travel if absolutely necessary!"
Officers also tweeted that the road and weather conditions on the A19 between Crathorne and Northallerton were treacherous due to snow.
"We have already attended multiple collisions and incidents. Please take extra care and drive to the conditions," they said.
Another particularly treacherous route was the A61 between Ripon and Harrogate.
Humberside Police tweeted that the A166 at Garrowby Hill, near Stamford Bridge, had 'thick ice covered in snow, causing a hazard to road users.'
The A64 at Bramham also had very slow traffic due to snow on the road between the A1(M) at junction 44 for York and Tadcaster and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout, affecting traffic heading between the A1(M) and York.
Main Street in Driffield is partially blocked, with very slow traffic due to snow from the A614 to Church Road in Stamford Bridge.
Police are advising traffic to avoid the area, especially around Gorrowby as the gritters have not been out and the road is in a dangerous condition, with several vehicles stuck.
A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice in North Yorkshire.
York woke up to a thin covering of very slushy snow.
