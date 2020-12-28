THE dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in York is not happening in a uniform way across the local authority area.
Figures published by Public Health England show that some districts have experienced many more cases recently than others - and villages and suburbs on the western side of the city seem to have been faring the worst.
The highest number of cases in the rolling seven day period to December 23 was 41 in Woodthorpe & Acomb Park, equivalent to 438.9 per 100,000 population.
The second highest figure was 36 cases in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, the equivalent of 433.9 per 100,000, and the third highest was 35 cases in Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, equivalent to 379.2.
Acomb was in fourth place, with 32 cases, equivalent to 305.7, Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham were fifth with 30 cases, equivalent to 470.7 - the highest such rate of any York area - and the city centre was sixth with 25, equivalent to 185.5.
The lowest number of cases was six in Fulford, Heslington and the University of York - the district which had the most cases over an extended period in the autumn after students returned to the university. The latest figure is the equivalent of 62.6 per 100,000 population.
The second lowest was eight in New Earswick, equivalent to 139.1 per 100,000, and the third lowest was nine in Strensall, equivalent to 129.1.
