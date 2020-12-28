THE dramatic worsening of York's coronavirus rate is illustrated graphically in Public Health England's latest Covid map.
It shows the City of York Council area as an island of dark blue in a sea of pale blue - less than a fortnight after it was an island of green.
The green shading earlier this month denoted a rolling weekly rate of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 population.
York had about 65 cases at that time, in contrast to North Yorkshire which was shaded in pale blue because its rate was between 100 and 199.
The dark blue shading now given to York denotes a rolling rate of between 200 and 399, while North Yorkshire remains pale blue because its rate is still between 100 and 199.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment