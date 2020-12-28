A TEAM of police officers has seized 82 cars and drugs with a street value of £1.8 million as it tackles serious and organised crime across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police said its Roads Crime Team had been working alongside other teams to intercept vehicles and prevent suspects entering or leaving the area.
"Thanks to the unique way the team works and the cutting-edge equipment at their disposal, most criminals never see them coming," said a spokesperson.
"So far, this dedicated team has seized 82 cars and drugs with a street value of £1,815,220, and recovered stolen property to the value of almost £5,000 and 12 stolen vehicles.
"The team has also made nearly 150 arrests – as well as providing the wider force with information and intelligence that’s contributed to many more."
Team leader, Sergeant Will Knapp, said: “We have access to high-powered cars and cutting-edge technology, such as mobile fingerprint recognition, which means when we carry out an operation, we’re likely to get results.
He said a mixture of marked and unmarked cars was used to surround targets before they realised what was happening, minimising the risk of becoming involved in a pursuit or the suspects getting away on foot.