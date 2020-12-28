MORE than £32,000 has been raised for two York charities.

The Annual Big Give Christmas Challenge, which allows donors’ contributions to be doubled by a matched funding pot, has been a huge hit for the Wilberforce Trust and Jessie’s Fund who exceeded their fundraising targets by raising £12,120 and £20,275 respectively. They are now both eligible to apply for a Champion’s Award of a further £1,000.

It has been a difficult year for charity fundraising with many planned events cancelled and both charities have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of their beneficiaries against this difficult backdrop.

Jessie’s Fund, whose mission is to help children with complex needs or serious illness to communicate through the medium of music, will be piloting a programme of music therapy for babies and their parents/carers on the neonatal wards at University College Hospital.

Music therapy in such a sensitive and stressful environment can support the psychological and physiological development of these infants and strengthen the bond between parents and babies.

The Wiberforce Trust is raising funds for its family project Club Wilber.

This club caters for families who have a visually impaired child and siblings and enables them to take part in activities, trips and events that cater for ALL their children by making sure that they are inclusive, accessible and above all, fun. A Club Wilber parent said: “The spirit of Club Wilber is amazing. It’s good for the parents to get together, it’s great for the kids to know they are not alone in sight loss and it’s great for siblings to know others the same as them”.

Lesley Schatzberger, Director of Jessie’s Fund said: “This is a great end to a tough year. It’s been hard for almost everyone, but especially those with children who have special needs. We’re delighted that the money raised by the generous donors who contributed to the Big Give Christmas Challenge has secured a whole year’s support of music therapy with tiny babies in intensive care, helping to give them the best start in life.”

Jane Carter, Head of Development for The Wilberforce Trust said: “It’s been a very hard year for everyone and we are so touched at the generosity of local people and our corporate supporters who have given to this Appeal. It will mean the world to our Club Wilber families as they can now plan a whole new programme of inclusive activities for 2021”

For more information about the Wilberforce Trust or Club Wilber, email enquiry@wilberforcetrust.org. telephone 01904 760037or visit https://www.wilberforc

etrust.org.uk. where donations can also be made

For information about Jessie’s Fund, visit https://jessiesfund.org.uk/about-us/ where donations can still be made, email info@jessiesfund.org.uk or telephone 01904 658189.