WORKING closely with tenants will continue to bring success in 2021, according to a Yorkshire property development and investment company.
Glentrool Estates Group Ltd has 38 tenants across eight sites in North and West Yorkshire, including the 100-acre £105 million business park Sherburn2 at Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Tadcaster, which is now well under way.
Lauren O’Toole, Glentrool’s property portfolio manager, said: “The economic conditions of 2020 have provided an opportunity for the forward-thinking landlord to carve out an important role of supporting tenants in the commercial property sector. We are delighted to have every single one of our eight sites currently fully let as a result of adopting this approach.
“But this is only part of the story. We have worked with all of our occupiers to support their businesses during 2020, understanding their particular circumstances and needs.
“The result is our occupiers are committing their future to our properties. This strengthens our market position of investing in quality industrial and office accommodation in prime locations at competitive rents and supporting the West and North Yorkshire economies.”
Looking forward to 2021, Lauren added: “Aside from working with our tenants, we have also remained focussed on the long-term strategy of investing in our existing portfolio with the completion of planned upgrade and refurbishment of current buildings throughout 2020 and are looking forward acquiring additional property in the New Year.”
Glentrool’s tenants include: Pure Pet Food; Rhodar; Gerald Eve; Northern Rail; Ford Retail; Portakabin; JCT600 and BskyB.