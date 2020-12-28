RUBBISH has been left strewn over the ground just across the road from York's mass vaccination centre.
The appalling mess has been left near recycling skips at Askham Bar, close to the former Park & Ride site where patients were being given the coronavirus vaccine before Christmas.
The vaccination centre was closed today, the Boxing Day Bank Holiday, but appears set to reopen tomorrow.
The skips are full, and it appears people have just abandoned their refuse on the ground nearby instead of taking it home with them.
