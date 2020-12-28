SNOW is expected in higher parts of North Yorkshire this evening - but York may escape with sleet.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup said cloud will push in across the region from the north-east, with a broken band of wintry showers moving in.
It said that above about100 metres, these should fall as snow, although the snow level may rise later on in the night.
It said the wintry showers will move away tomorrow, to leave sunny spells - although the odd wintry shower might persist in places and it will be another cold day.
More snow is also expected at higher levels on Thursday.