MEET baby Eden Paraskevopoulos, who was born at York Hospital on Christmas Day.
George Paraskevopoulos, of Barlby, near Selby, said Eden was his and his partner Chelsea Gorman’s first child.
Weighing in at 7lb 3ozs, she was born at about 11.50am.
George said it was a struggle getting to the hospital in the early hours of Christmas Day, as they don’t drive. “We were lucky to get a taxi at 2am all the way to the hospital,” he added.
