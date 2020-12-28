A PEST controller in York is issuing a stark warning to householders to be more careful with Christmas leftovers.

It comes after a surge in rat problems caused by a 'perfect storm' of carelessly discarded Christmas food waste, cold weather and the skyrocketing population of urban rats this year.

Jenny Rathbone from York Pest Control company Pest.co.uk, said: “The problems are huge – the rat population in York going into Winter was 25 per cent higher than last year, and we are entering a cold period – rats are moving around trying to find food and shelter – many are attacking domestic bins, and anyone being careless about their Christmas rubbish will pay the price."

Most homes produce large quantities of food waste over Christmas leaving some bins overflowing. The advice is to avoid placing any food waste outside of a secure bin. The warning is even extended to cardboard and wrapping paper, which make perfect bedding materials for rats seeking shelter.

2020 has been a bumper year for rats – with the population of rats in York up by 25% caused by lockdowns, vacant commercial property, and poor waste management. However, many rats are now being forced to move towards residential areas as commercial food sources are drying up.

Jenny said: “More and more people in York are seeing rats in the open – this is a sign that numbers are very high. We are heading for a cold snap, and rats are busy raiding food sources and bedding down – calls for infestations are already increasing."

The advice to anyone worried about rats over the Christmas and New Year break: 1. Do not leave any food waste unprotected – any excess rubbish containing food of any sort should be kept secure, do not leave any bags anywhere outside of a bin, especially Christmas dinner leftovers

2. Consider placing a brick or heavy object on top of your wheelie bin

3. Keep all areas of your home clean and tidy

4. Block up any gaps or holes in brickwork

5. Remove cardboard and wrapping paper – these are idea bedding materials for rodents