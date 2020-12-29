A YOUNG York mum with breast cancer has been boosted by news that it appears not to have spread, despite being exceptionally aggressive - and by the ‘overwhelming’ support she has received from the public.

Lauren Wishart has also decided to have some of her eggs removed and frozen to help ensure she can have more children in the future, if her fertility is affected by chemotherapy treatment.

Meanwhile, her mother and sister have decided to get themselves tattoos of pink ribbons to show their support for breast cancer research.

The Press reported earlier this month how Lauren, 24, of Acomb, was undergoing a lumpectomy after having been diagnosed as suffering from grade 2 cancer.

Her specialist said she was one of only two people he had come across in a 25 year career who was so young and had such an aggressive breast cancer.

Lauren was told she faced up to seven months of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, and five years of hormone treatment.

Her mother Sharon Wilbourne, of Osbaldwick. launched a gofundme appeal appeal to take the pressure off Lauren over Christmas after she had moved with her partner Dale and two-year-old son Harrison into their new home in Acomb.

Now Sharon has revealed that Lauren’s cancer was being re-categorised as grade 3 because it was so aggressive, with the lump in her breast having grown in weeks from 5mms to 23mms.

However, the good news from doctors was that they thought they had removed all the cancer and that it had not spread to her lymph nodes.

“Lauren will start chemo in the middle to end of January, once she has had treatment over Christmas to release her eggs and remove them,” she said.

“Lauren will also have a genetic test in January. If it turns out she has the gene, then me and her dad will have to go to Leeds to be tested to see who it’s come from.

“If Lauren does have the gene, then it will mean operations to remove her breasts and ovaries but I hope she doesn’t and it’s just bad luck.

“The surgeon and everyone at Nuffield and York Hospital have been fantastic, even with this awful pandemic.We are all very very proud of how she is coping and the money raised so far has really helped.”

The total raised by the appeal, which stood previously at £315, has now more than doubled to £685.

“I would just like to thank every single person who has donated,” she said. “It’s made a big difference.”

Sharon said that Lauren had been nominated by a unknown person and received a food parcel and Christmas presents from York Helping Hands, with which she was overwhelmed.

“Also random people on Facebook are even taking time to message Lauren with support, which is fantastic and helping her so much,” she said.

She added that she and Lauren’s sister had decided to get pink ribbon tattoos at the end of January to show their support for breast cancer research.

*Anyone wishing to support the fundraising should go to http://gofund.me/7e0727f6.