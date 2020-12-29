MORE than £80 million was lost to York’s physical economy in the first lockdown, startling new figures show.

Data from York Bid reveal that purchases made at the till dropped a whopping 84 per cent in York city centre, from £99 million to £15 million from January to March and the first lockdown from March 23 until June 5.

And a report from Ernst and Young (EY) shows that York’s unemployment rate will increase by around seven per cent by 2023.

The report added that while York’s growth rate will continue to better its regional neighbours - it will see some “notable decline over the next few years”.

But, in comparison to other cities, York recorded a stronger recovery - with spending between January and September rose to £106 million - with online spending reaching record highs of £37 million

Andrew Lowson, Director of York Bid, said: “We have to be realistic that, until we return to some version of normality, those high spending visitors from further afield will not be coming in their pre-Covid numbers, damaging our economy.

“The fact that York is surrounded by Tier 3 areas means that over Christmas, and in the new year, we’ll have none of the regular coach trips from the northeast, north-west or even neighbours in east and west Yorkshire.

“Therefore, encouraging local people to support local into the new year is more important than ever.

Executive member for economy and strategic planning, Cllr Andrew Waller, said: “ Independent reports, from Centre for Cities, has shown that footfall held up in York stronger than in many larger destinations across the country and that spending was near pre-covid levels and much higher than other cities in the region.

“We are pleased that jointly commissioned data along with the York BID is giving us valuable insights with regular high-quality data to inform the development of the city centre and we are pleased to be working with the BID in this way. It shows that local residents are supporting retail in our area and that this loyalty, especially to independent shops is helping to keep them going in these difficult times.

“If we all follow the hands, face, space guidance this is the time to shop local especially with independent shops this Christmas and give back to the local economy that has supported us all over these past months

A spokesman for EY said: “Crucially, the Government must boost local capabilities. Understanding local characteristics and economies should be the starting point for working up to national policy frameworks.”