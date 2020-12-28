FLOODING has blocked the main street in a York village.
Main Street is shut to traffic this morning in Upper Poppleton both ways due to flooding between Ouse Moor Lane and The White Horse Pub.
First York have said that their buses are being diverted via Ebor Way and Dikelands Lane.
Stops at the Lord Nelson Pub and along Main Street are not being used this morning.
Service 10 - due to #flooding on Main Street in Poppleton, buses are diverted via Ebor Way and Dikelands Lane. Stops at the Lord Nelson Pub and along Main Street are not being served.— First York (@FirstYork) December 28, 2020
