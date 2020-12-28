A YOUNG boy from North Yorkshire who has written a poem based around the Covid-19 pandemic is set to have his work featured in a new book.
William Kennedy, from Woldgate School, Pocklington, is the only child chosen from North Yorkshire to have his poem published within the ‘Lockdown Life’ book.
The book was put together as part of a new initiative from Selby-based author, Christina Gabbitas.
The author invited children, young people and teachers to pen a poem about how they were feeling in lockdown.
The children’s author said: “I set up this voluntary initiative in the first lockdown to help give me purpose as all my events were cancelled. It was enlightening to receive poems each day from all over the UK.”
Actress Jenny Agutter, Patron of Children’s Literature Festivals, is supporting Selby author Christina Gabbitas’ Lockdown Life book.
Discussing the new book, Jenny said: “This is a charming and touching collection of poems from lockdown, giving a glimpse of the fears, frustration and some of the fun to be had.”
There are 60 poems within the book, which is available to buy with proceeds to Children’s Literature Festivals charity.