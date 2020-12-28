YORK Rescue Boat has warned that tampering with life rings near the city's rivers could cost someone's life, after one was removed and dumped on the other side of a road.
The volunteer service tweeted that one of its off duty crew members had discovered a life ring housing with the life ring missing last night.
"The life ring was later located across a busy main road away from the river," it said.
"If this equipment is damaged or missing, it could result in the loss of someone’s life. It is vital that this equipment is left in place unless required in an emergency.
"This life ring has been checked and reset by the crew member that found it. If you discover a missing or damaged life ring or housing then please report this to the council. The phone number and location code is on the life ring housing."