A MAN who eight times defied a court order to stay away from his former partner has been jailed for more than two years.

Steven Douglas McShane has a history of violence, York Crown Court heard.

He was banned from contacting the woman by any means or going within 100 metres of her home under a York Crown Court restraining order designed to protect her.

James Howard, prosecuting, said she told police he had gone to her home and assaulted her on November 1 and November 2.

At the time, he was on bail for having gone to her home in June when on parole from a 21-month sentence for breaking the restraining order five times.

“She feels something has to change,” said the prosecution barrister.

Recorder Jonathan Sandiford QC told McShane: “You effectively forced your way in.

"It must have been clear to you your continued presence was unwelcome and it was in breach of the court order.”

The day before his 48th birthday, McShane was jailed for 26 months.

The judge also made another restraining order and banned McShane from going within 100 metres of the woman’s home or contacting her in any way until December 20, 2022.

McShane, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three breaches of the restraining order.

For him, solicitor advocate Neal Kutte said he did not object to the new order.

“He says through me he has learnt his lesson now and will not do this again, "he said.

“He knows what will happen – he will keep on being arrested and spending a long time in custody.”

Mr Howard said McShane had 92 previous convictions including for violence.