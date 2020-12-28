LOW lying areas of York are once again under floodwaters today after Storm Bella brought heavy rain to the River Ouse's Dales catchment.
Riverside footpaths, Terry Avenue under Skeldergate Bridge, Kings Staith and parts of the St George's Field car park were all flooded by 8.30am, as these pictures show.
The Kings Arms pub on Kings Staith and the Lowther are once again marooned.
And the river is expected to rise a little further through the day, peaking at about 3.7 to 3.8 metres above normal summer levels by early afternoon.
But fortunately, the flooding is nowhere near the scale of exactly five years ago, when hundreds of properties were inundated by floodwaters from both the Ouse and the River Foss following heavy rain over Christmas.
