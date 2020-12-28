A WOMAN was found dead in the street.
North Yorkshire Police said a 59-year-old woman, whom they have not named, was found by members of the public shortly before midnight on Boxing Day, in Back Colne Road, Cross Hills near Skipton.
Paramedics and officers attended however the woman, who was found collapsed in the street, was pronounced dead in the ambulance.
A police spokesman said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death at this time.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
