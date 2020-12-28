EIGHT flood warnings are in place across York and North Yorkshire this morning.
In York the river Ouse is expected to peak at approximately 3.7 to 3.8m above normal levels early on Monday afternoon.
Flood warnings have been issued for the the River Ouse at St George's Field and Queen's Staith and for riverside properties in Clementhorpe as river levels continue to rise following Storm Bella.
The Environment Agency has also issued a flood warning for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock and flood alerts for the upper River Ouse at Haxby and the ridal River Ouse between Naburn Lock and Selby. There is also a flood alert for the lower River Derwent and on the Wharfe.
St George's Field car park and Rowntree Park will be closed in York today.