HEAVY snow made driving conditions difficult tonight in parts of North Yorkshire.
Pictures tweeted by North Yorkshire Weather Updates showed snow causing problems on the A59 at Kex Gill, between Harrogate and Bolton Abbey.
A lorry was said to have been stranded by the snow.
Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, retweeted a snowy image, and warned:"Heads up if you are heading between Skipton & Harrogate on the A59."
A Met Office yellow warning is in place for snow and ice in parts of North Yorkshire until 10am tomorrow.