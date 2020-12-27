Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of Catalytic Converters from two Toyota Auris Hybrids in Norton.
The thefts happened between 6pm on November 11 and 6.25am on November 12. One car was parked on Church St and the other on Vine St, Norton.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," a police spokesperson said.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspects seen in or around the area or possible vehicles linked to it, particularly a Black Ford Focus ST that has been seen in the area at the time of the offence."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1608 SCOTT.
You can also email paul.scott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200199132.
