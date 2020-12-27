YORK MP Rachael Maskell warned today that York could be heading for Tier 3 - or even Tier 4 - as coronavirus infection rates in the city continued to rise.

Public Health England confirmed today that the rolling seven-day infection rate in the City of York Council area in the week up to December 22 was 196.1 per 100,000 - more than three times what it was less than two weeks ago.

The city's infection rate back then was in the mid 60s per 100,000 - one of the lowest in the country - prompting calls from both of the city's MPs for the authority to move into the more relaxed restrictions of Tier 1.

But today Ms Maskell warned that we could be heading for Tier 3, Tier 4 - or even another national lockdown.

"I am deeply concerned," she told The Press.

Ms Maskell said that it was possible some of the increase in infection in the city was as a result of people coming into York from Tier 3 areas.

"We know that most of the fines issued by police for breaching the rules were given to people who had travelled from Tier 3," she said.

"I have written to the Home Secretary today about the travel issue."

She said that with infections continuing to rise - not only in York but across much of the country - it was vital that people continued to follow the 'hands, face and space' guidance, so as to reduce pressure on the NHS.

She said that with the roll-out of vaccine now beginning, it was time for everyone to go the 'extra mile'.

But she warned: "I'm afraid there is a significant possibility that we will change into a higher tier. I think we could be going into in Tier 3 or Tier 4."

If York did move into a higher tier, Ms Maskell said, she would want the government to provide more economic support. The city council could also do more, perhaps to allow hospitality businesses to expand more into the street, she added.

But she stressed that a third national lockdown was now a real possibility.

"We could be heading for that," she said.

While infection rates do seem to be rising across the country, they are rising faster in York than in much of the rest of North Yorsbhire.

York's infection rate of 196.1 per 100,000 is now well above the North Yorkshire infection rate of 154.5 - and above the East Riding of Yorkshire infection rate of 173.5.

Ryedale (121), Harrogate (98.2), Hambleton (178) and Selby (162.2) all now have lower infection rates than York.

York still remains well below the national infection rate of for Enland of 576.3, however.