A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, following a stabbing incident in Selby today.
Shortly after 11am, two Selby men men aged in their thirties were found in Darcy Road. They are thought to have been stabbed.
A police helicopter was called in to help in a search operatioon, and the 19-year-old was arrested shortly after 2.10pm in Far Moss.
One of the victims had minor injuries, the other was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with what were thought to be serious injuries. He has since been discharged.
The arrested man, who is from Selby, remains in police custody.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12200245718.
Comments are closed on this article.