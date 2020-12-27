YORK CENTRAL MP Rachael Maskell today wrote to the Environment Agency calling on it to provide a guarantee that all planned flood defence works in York would be completed before the end of the financial year in April.

With York facing its third four-metre flood of the year in the wake of Storm Bella, she is also calling on the agency - and on Whitehall - to pay more attention to managing the upper catchment areas of the Ribers Ouse and Foss better, and to bring forward investment in ‘slow the flow’ schemes on the Rivers Nidd, Swale and Ure which flow into the Ouse.

River levels which have been rising all day in York are expected to peak in the early hours of this morning at about four metres (just over 13 feet) above normal in the early hours of tomorrow morning - some way below the peak in february, when the river reached about 4.4 metres (14ft 5in) above normal.

It is five years ago almost exactly since York suffered devastating flooding on Boxing Day 2015.

Since then, some £83 million has been earmarked for upgrading the city's flood defences.

The final stages of a £38 million scheme to upgrade the Foss Barrier, a new 16 tonne 'wall of steel' lifting gate which will help prevent the River Foss flooding hundreds of York properties, is set to be installed in the New Year - almost a year later than originally planned.

A further £45.2 million of government funding is also being spent on improving other floood defences in the city, with the aim of better protecting 2,000 local homes and businesses in the city.

Much of that work is ongoing.

Ms Maskell said the delays in completing flood defence improvements in York were 'unacceptable'.

"The frequency of flooding in York is increasing at a worrying pace," she said.

"Five years ago, 453 households and 174 businesses flooded as Storm Eva hit over Christmas 2015. Since then, we have seen further flooding - and this year alone we have seen three floods reaching over four metres in height.

"While not expected to impact households, (this latest flooding) will have an impact on riverside businesses, with some already no longer insurable because of the frequency of the flooding.

"Many properties have been spared on this occasion; however, it would not take much for their properties to flood as Property Level Resilience has not been completed.

“I take every opportunity in Parliament to raise the significant failures to protect households and businesses, and how the delays in providing protection to residents impacts on the stress they experience every time the river rises.

"Businesses are despairing at the lack of support they are receiving, not least as the insurance industry is turning its back on them.

“Today I have written to the Environment Agency to demand that Property Level Resilience measures are installed in all eligible properties before the end of this financial year, and would want to see an expediting of its plan for community schemes too.

"I have further written to the Flood’s Minister and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Rebecca Pow, to call for a meeting. In February of this year George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, came to York to announce he was going to hold a Yorkshire Floods Conference in the city later in the year in May; yet the year is almost over and, three floods later, there is no sign of this taking place.”