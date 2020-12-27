A WELL-KNOWN chain of cake shops has reopened a store in York city centre.
Patisserie Valerie, which before the lockdown at the end of March, had branches in Feasegate, Coppergate Walk and at the Designer Outlet has reopened its Feasegate shop.
Patisserie Valerie in Feasegate, York, is back in business Picture: Haydn Lewis
Back in August The Press revealed the store had shut following the closure of the firm's Coppergate Centre store in July.
But today (December 27) the Feasegate branch is back open and trading.
Last year The Press reported that Patisserie Valerie went in to administration with KPMG appointed as administrator.
KPMG said at the time it would continue to trade 121 out of 200 stores, but added that 70 cafes and concessions would close, resulting in a "significant number" of redundancies.
They confirmed "the closure of a number of loss-making outlets including 27 Patisserie Valerie stores and 19 Druckers stores", as well as 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas around the country, with 920 redundancies.
David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said the remaining 122 outlets would continue to trade.