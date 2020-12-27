Council workers were deploying sandbags and taking other flood defence steps in York today as river levels continued to rise in the wake of Storm Bella.

But with river levels expected to peak at about 4 metres in the early hours of tomorrow, the authority was insisting it was 'business as usual' in the city.

Among the steps being taken today were:

Sandbags being used to protect Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Street. Pumps were also being used to clear water, while floor boards have been installed at Peckitt Street

• St George's Field Car Park has been closed.

• Rowntree Park will remain open today until 4pm, but will be closed tomorrow.

• Riverside paths in the city and access roads in Poppleton and Naburn are likely to be affected.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell tweeted this morning: "The Ouse is rising. York is likely to see its third flood of over 4m in 2020. Properties are not expected to flood, but once again riverside businesses will."

But the Environment Agency has not issued any flood warnings or flood alerts for York today. A council spokeperson said any homes affected would be 'resilient' to flooding.

With no more rain predicted today, the council says the river level is exected to slowly decline after peaking in the early hours of tomorrow. It will not be issuing sandbags to properties unless the forecast levels rise.

Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said: “As a city, we’ve spent a lot of time and effort preparing for flood risk so we can protect people and property. This means we should be able to get on with our lives as usual.

"The expected levels are lower than we saw in February this year. We’re putting in place the local and citywide flood defences, and any residents or businesses at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place.

“It’ll be COVID-secure business as usual for York on what is shaping up to be a gloriously clear day. Just take extra care on the roads and remember that riverside paths and cycle ways are likely to be affected as river levels rise.”

For more information on floods in York, including advice on how to prepare, visit www.york.gov.uk/floods . Information on flood warnings is available at flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings