On Christmas Day morning I almost believed in Santa again.
At about 10.45 a throbbing noise rent the heavens. Having decided it wasn’t the bass section of the angelic host, a large helicopter hove into view. The mighty whirling machine was liveried in pretty much the same colour scheme as favoured by our modern-day Father Christmas: red and white. Was he on a late delivery or doing a Lap of honour? ‘What about redundant reindeers?’ I fretted.
The magical effect was somewhat spoiled by the lettering along the fuselage that spelt out ‘HM Coastguard’.
The Sikorsky S92 helicopter seemed to circle a couple of times, then departed roughly north-east though I doubt the aircraft would have the range to reach Lapland!
As there’s no coast to guard in and around York unless you count river banks as inland coasts, what was its festive mission? Maybe it was involved in flood warning or river level monitoring? Whatever the reason for its appearance, it was a heartening sight on Christmas morning. If you still favour the view that it was a 21st Century manifestation of Santa’s reindeer-drawn sleigh, please stick with that idea. I’ve no wish to have the ‘Bah! humbug’ accusation levelled at me.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
